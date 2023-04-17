China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CRPJY remained flat at $32.31 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345. China Resources Power has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

