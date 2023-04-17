Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns Outperform Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,050.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,868.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $18.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,756.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,615.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,542.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,757.69. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

