Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00. The company traded as high as $1,754.96 and last traded at $1,752.26, with a volume of 22129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,738.30.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,857.92.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,615.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,542.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

