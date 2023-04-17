Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2,050.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,868.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG traded up $16.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,755.10. 187,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,615.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,542.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,757.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 599.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

