Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2,050.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,868.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $17.16 on Thursday, reaching $1,755.46. 173,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,539. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,757.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,615.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,542.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

