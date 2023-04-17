Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

CHH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Shares of CHH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $150.41.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $94,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock worth $10,955,487. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

