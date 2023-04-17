Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,212,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 751,178 shares.The stock last traded at $10.16 and had previously closed at $10.16.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,118,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 90,535 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,305,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.