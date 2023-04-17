CIBC Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$69.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTY. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.00.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$59.70 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$45.20 and a one year high of C$73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.68%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

