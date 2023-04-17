CIBC Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$69.00

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTY. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.00.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$59.70 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$45.20 and a one year high of C$73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.68%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.