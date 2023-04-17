Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

CDTX opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.33. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,866.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $28,365. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

