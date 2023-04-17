Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

C stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,166,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,641,568. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

