Citigroup Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Infosys by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

