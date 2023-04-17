Citigroup Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.
Infosys Stock Performance
Shares of Infosys stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.
Institutional Trading of Infosys
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Infosys by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infosys (INFY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.