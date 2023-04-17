Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $29.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $45.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

