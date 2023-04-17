Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,800 shares, an increase of 169.3% from the March 15th total of 145,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Civeo Price Performance

CVEO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.25. 33,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,742. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Civeo has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $36.88.

Get Civeo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Civeo

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $674,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at $39,014,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.