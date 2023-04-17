Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.90% from the stock’s current price.
CLVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.
Clarivate Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.98. 1,610,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarivate (CLVT)
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
- The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.