Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.90% from the stock’s current price.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.98. 1,610,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Clarivate Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 31.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Clarivate by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,796,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,036,000 after purchasing an additional 182,138 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 13.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,000 after purchasing an additional 411,904 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.