CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,856,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,563. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $346.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 3.89.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.18. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 82.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 772.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after acquiring an additional 498,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 330,531 shares in the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

