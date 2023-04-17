Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOUGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

YOU stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $27,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clear Secure news, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $27,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,239,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,861,120 shares in the company, valued at $140,972,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,658,352 shares of company stock valued at $106,245,678 in the last ninety days. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

