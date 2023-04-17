Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 133.6% from the March 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of GLQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,176. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.34.

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.0599 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.92%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 14,951 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,443.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,937.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 88.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

