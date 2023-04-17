Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on April 28th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

GLO opened at $4.89 on Monday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $217,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,661.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,728,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

