Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 274,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCB stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.64. 29,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,428. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $903,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

Featured Articles

