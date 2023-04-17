Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCEP. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CCEP opened at $59.88 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,094,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,818,000 after buying an additional 460,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,412,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after purchasing an additional 333,403 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,428,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,720,000 after purchasing an additional 476,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

