Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCEP. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.64.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:CCEP opened at $59.88 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
