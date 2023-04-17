Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCHGY. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($30.96) to GBX 2,700 ($33.44) in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.20) to GBX 2,500 ($30.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,125 ($26.32) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($31.95) to GBX 2,545 ($31.52) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

