Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in March

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,700 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 272,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 879.3 days.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 861. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $91.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGEAF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Featured Stories

