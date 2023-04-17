Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$67.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$88.93.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$64.55 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$60.00 and a 52-week high of C$114.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.22.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.33 by C$0.11. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of C$762.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9821674 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

