Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given “Underperform” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their underperform rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COIN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Cowen cut Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.88.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.54. 11,853,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,643,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.62. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $154.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.21 per share, for a total transaction of $370,471.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,220.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,644,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,991 and have sold 187,775 shares valued at $12,101,094. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,742 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,424,122 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $121,180,000 after purchasing an additional 482,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.