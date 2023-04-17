Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $69.91

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.91, but opened at $67.12. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 3,932,954 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,991 and have sold 187,775 shares valued at $12,101,094. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,424,122 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $121,180,000 after purchasing an additional 482,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

