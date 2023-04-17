Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,322 shares during the period. Columbia Banking System makes up 1.0% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 256.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 516,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,735. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $35.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

