Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,083,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

