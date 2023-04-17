Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.66

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.66 and last traded at $55.23, with a volume of 24060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

