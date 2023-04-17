Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CODYY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €55.00 ($59.78) to €62.00 ($67.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 57,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

