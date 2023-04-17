Comparing Teekay (NYSE:TK) & United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay 6.59% 5.33% 3.17% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.19 billion 0.50 $78.41 million $0.76 8.01 United Maritime $22.78 million 1.03 $37.49 million N/A N/A

This table compares Teekay and United Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Teekay has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Teekay and United Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 0 0 0 0 N/A United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Teekay beats United Maritime on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd. The Teekay Tankers segment offers conventional crude oil tankers and product carriers. The company was founded by Jens Torben Karlshoej in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

