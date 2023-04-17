Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,641 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.29. 242,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $73.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

