Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,542 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 485,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,789. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.