Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,217. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

