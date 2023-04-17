Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $866,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.39. 4,793,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

