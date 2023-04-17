Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.89. The company had a trading volume of 475,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $182.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

