Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.64 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

