Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,411. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

