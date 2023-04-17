Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 936.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,182 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock remained flat at $45.61 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

