Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,448 shares during the period. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust comprises about 1.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 304,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 272.77 and a quick ratio of 272.77. The company has a market cap of $786.36 million, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.84.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 688.00%.

Several research firms have commented on KREF. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Articles

