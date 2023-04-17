Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 29 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 952 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $375.02. The stock had a trading volume of 876,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,505. The company has a market cap of $171.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.68. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

