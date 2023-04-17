Continuum Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,241.79 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $16,241.79 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

