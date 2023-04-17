Contrasting Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) & Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX)

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) and Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intrepid Potash and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 1 1 0 0 1.50 Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.47%. Atlas Lithium has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.19%. Given Intrepid Potash’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intrepid Potash is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash 21.39% 11.27% 10.02% Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Atlas Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $337.57 million 1.07 $72.22 million $5.32 5.13 Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 14,416.86 N/A N/A N/A

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats Atlas Lithium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc. is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

