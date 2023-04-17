Contrasting Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) & Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT)

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Xcelerate has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sema4 has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xcelerate and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A Sema4 -121.31% -53.31% -36.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

56.0% of Sema4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xcelerate and Sema4’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sema4 $231.15 million 0.53 -$245.39 million ($0.93) -0.35

Xcelerate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sema4.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Xcelerate and Sema4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A Sema4 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sema4 has a consensus target price of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 723.55%. Given Sema4’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Xcelerate.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate, Inc. engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

