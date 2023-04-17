Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Zeta Resources Limited Purchases 10,000 Shares

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00.
Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 23rd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$446,800.00.
Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$2.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$551.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.94. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$3.89.
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
