Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Zeta Resources Limited Purchases 10,000 Shares

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$446,800.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$2.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$551.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.94. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$3.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Copper Mountain Mining

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMMC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.61.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.