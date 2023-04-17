Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg Sells 31,204 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $781,972.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,430.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CNM traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.52. 948,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Core & Main by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,438 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $51,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Core & Main by 186.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 58.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

