Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 699 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $492.21. 763,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,887. The company has a market capitalization of $218.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $609.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

