Craig Hallum Trims Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Target Price to $25.00

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $12.53 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $91.72 million, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

