Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CMCT stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.51.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.
