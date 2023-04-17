Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $0.96

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.92. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 5,809,471 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.0547 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,232,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442,369 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 9,736,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,341 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,602,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106,960 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,064,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,804,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 334,234 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Articles

