Credit Suisse Group Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $65.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.56.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20.

Insider Activity

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.