Credit Suisse Group Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $65.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.56.
GXO Logistics Stock Down 3.1 %
NYSE:GXO opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
